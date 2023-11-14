Helensburgh's world cup BMX champion Saya Sakakibara has added another national title to her growing resume.
The 24-year-old was one of 11 Southlake Illawarra BMX Club riders who competed in the 2023 AusCycling BMX National Championships at Shepparton BMX Club late last month.
World Cup winner Sakakibara was back home after an outstanding year to defend her 2021 and 2022 titles and she did so without dropping a lap, winning the Women's Elite division comfortably.
It was another big win for Sakakibara, who took an extended break from competition after her semi-final crash at the Tokyo Olympics of 2021 which left her with lingering concussion symptoms.
But she is back big time now, having also won her fifth World Cup event of the season in early October to be crowned the overall women's No.1.
Sakakibara's success at the national titles capped a great meet also for the Southlake Illawarra BMX Club she represents.
The 11 riders that competed for the Albion Park-based club at the championships came away with a total of eight Australian Plates.
The riders to win plates were:
1A - Saya Sakakibara (Women's Elite)
3A - Kyle Cleary (Para 14+)
3A - Tommy Dallinger (25-29 Men)
3A - Tommy Dallinger (Cruiser 25-29 Men)
3A - Carla Mete (Cruiser 40-44 Women)
4A - Isaac Baez (13 Boys)
6A - Carla Mete (40-44 Women)
8A - Lily Webster (9 Girls)
Meantime it was an impressive effort by host club Shepparton BMX Club.
In October 2022 the BMX track and surrounds were under water due to the floods. Just over 12 months later they played host to the pinnacle BMX event in the calendar.
