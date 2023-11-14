Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Nautilus, Ancora apartment complexes at Shell Cove nearing completion

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
November 14 2023 - 2:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scaffolding has recently come down on the Nautilus apartment building in Shell Cove. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Scaffolding has recently come down on the Nautilus apartment building in Shell Cove. Picture by Sylvia Liber

The construction of the Nautilus Apartments in Shell Cove has passed a major milestone, with scaffolding coming down and revealing the curved facade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.