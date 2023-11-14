Illawarra Mercury
Tour Lake Illawarra's free art trail and check out the new whale sculpture at Shellharbour's North Beach

By Newsroom
Updated November 14 2023 - 2:17pm, first published 2:16pm
Check out the newest addition to the Lake Illawarra Art Trail

A stunning new sculpture depicting the annual migration of humpback whales is the latest addition to the Lake Illawarra Art Trail, and accompanies a newly installed playground.

