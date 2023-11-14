Check out the newest addition to the Lake Illawarra Art Trail

Julie Squires and Jodi Edwards at the unveiling of Burri Burri, the latest sculpture installed on the Lake Illawarra Art Trail. Burri Burri was created by shaping the whale and coolamon forms in polystyrene foam and coating them in wax before hand-carving into the surface. The pieces were then cast in bronze. Overall, the fabrication process took eight months. Picture by Sylvia Liber.