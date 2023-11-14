"Across the aged care services industry, there remain a large number of uncertainties which have impacted, and are likely to continue to impact the operational activities and financial performance of the Company. This will likely continue in the short to medium term until such time as the impact of the pandemic is lessened, the new funding model across both aged care and home care is effective, the ability to attract, develop and retain a skilled workforce is improved, and revisions to the pricing authority and mandated minimum care minute reforms are fully operational."