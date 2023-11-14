Illawarra Mercury
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

See all the pictures from Kiama High's red-carpet worthy formal

Updated November 14 2023 - 11:15pm, first published 11:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a glamorous bunch of Kiama High teens who gathered to celebrate their Year 12 formal on Tuesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.