English adventure awaits Shellharbour cricketer Jack McDonald

England is beckoning for Shellharbour cricketer Jack McDonald.
But first the batting all-rounder has unfinished business to take care of with his South Coast District Cricket Association club Shellharbour City before heading to the mother country next April to play for Boldon CA Cricket Club in the Durham County League.
McDonald is also part of the Greater Illawarra Zone senior men's representative cricket team competing in the Country Plan B Bash and Country Championships in Tamworth starting this Thursday.
It comes after the 21-year-old hit a superb century for Shellharbour against The Rail last Saturday.
McDonald told the Mercury he was looking forward to representing Greater Illawarra and playing in England next year.
"It's always been a dream of mine to play in England. When the opportunity came up to join Boldon CA I jumped at it," he said.
McDonald also plays for St George in the Sydney Grade Competition on Sundays.
It was at St George that McDonald was informed Boldon was interested in his services.
"I've had a couple of mates play in England and the St George club were really great in helping me arrange everything with Boldon.
"I can't wait to go over. All my mates who have gone to England to play cricket have said it's the best thing they've ever done.
"I can't wait for this experience, I'm sure I'll get a lot out of it, both on the cricket field and off it.
"Hopefully I can get around the county set-up and learn a bit. There are international players that play county cricket on a regular basis.
"It's a great opportunity for me to go there and learn as much as I can and bring it back to the Shellharbour club and all the juniors that are in our region. That's what I want to do."
It's little surprise McDonald wants to give back to the Shellharbour City club which kicked off his cricket career.
McDonald played for City from under 12s to 16s, making his first-grade debut as a 14-year-old.
He then joined St George when he was 16 and played in the Saints' Green Shield team.
When McDonald turned 18 he played two seasons for the University club in the Illawarra competition before returning to Shellharbour at the start of last season.
"It was great to come back home and play for my junior club," he said.
"Getting to play with my younger brother Baxter was a special moment not just for myself but for Baxter and my father, who's been involved in the club for a long time.
"It was also great to share winning the T20 final last year with Baxter and all my mates at the club."
