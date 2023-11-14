Illawarra Mercury
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Figtree FC unveil 2020 Premier League-championship winner Dan McGoldrick as new head coach

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
November 15 2023 - 10:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Woonona Sharks mentor Dan McGoldrick (front) is ready to coach Community League club Figtree in 2024. Picture by Anna Warr
Former Woonona Sharks mentor Dan McGoldrick (front) is ready to coach Community League club Figtree in 2024. Picture by Anna Warr

He orchestrated a surprise championship victory at Woonona, and Dan McGoldrick is hoping to bring that magic touch to Figtree as he comes out of the coaching wilderness.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.