Convenient Wollongong CBD location

Bed 2 | Bath 1 | Car 1
This modern, light-filled apartment is set in an ideal location only metres to the CBD and shopping precinct.
The two-level apartment features two bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and a generous open plan internal living layout with bonus study area.
You will be impressed by the vibrant neutral finishes, 20-foot high ceilings, sleek kitchen with gas appliances and breakfast bar, internal laundry as well as laminate floating floor coverings and carpet to the bedrooms.
There is also a security basement undercover car space and lock-up storage room.
This trendy apartment presents convenient CBD city living. The relaxed and carefree location has everything you need at your doorstep.
A perfect first home or add to your property portfolio as a simple investment opportunity.
All complete within a low maintenance, friendly complex.
Vacant possession is available.
This is a truly new hot spot, where you will appreciate close proximity to the heart of Wollongong Crown Street Mall shopping precinct, Wollongong railway station, sought after medical precincts with both public and private hospitals only minutes away.
Restaurants, cafes and the spectacular coastal beaches are all within walking distance.
There is also easy access to the University of Wollongong and Wollongong TAFE with the free shuttle bus.
