Illawarra Mercurysport
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/Sport/Hawks

'It's the worst job in the NBL': Rucker puts heat on Hawks big guns amid coach sacking

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated November 15 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 12:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Rucker (inset) has put the heat on Hawks players following the sacking of Jacob Jackomas. Picture Anna Warr
Derek Rucker (inset) has put the heat on Hawks players following the sacking of Jacob Jackomas. Picture Anna Warr

NBL legend and analyst Derek Rucker says Hawks players should cop "65-70 per cent" of the blame for Jacob Jackomas' sacking, saying he would have considered personnel changes before moving on the coach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from sports
English adventure awaits Shellharbour cricketer Jack McDonald
Shellharbour City batter Jack McDonald will head over to England next April to play for Boldon CA Cricket Club. Picture by Robert Peet
But Jack McDonald has unfinished business to take care of with Shellharbour first
Agron Latifi
No comments
'It's the worst job in the NBL': Rucker puts heat on Hawks big guns amid coach sacking
Derek Rucker (inset) has put the heat on Hawks players following the sacking of Jacob Jackomas. Picture Anna Warr
The NBL legend didn't miss in assessment of Hawks players this season.
Mitch Jennings
No comments
Premier League championship-winner gears up for next adventure at Figtree
Former Woonona Sharks mentor Dan McGoldrick (front) is ready to coach Community League club Figtree in 2024. Picture by Anna Warr
He stepped down as Woonona's head coach in September 2021.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
More from Hawks Nest
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.