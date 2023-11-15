A northern Illawarra dad has been left with sickening injuries after a minor road spat escalated into violence on an Austinmer street on Friday morning.
James Sutton had just finished the school drop-off and was going to take his dog for a walk on sleepy Little Austinmer Beach when he says a car pulled into his path on Yuruga Street, causing him to slam on his brakes.
He says he met the eyes of the male driver before the man brake-checked him further along Yuruga Street, prompting him to sound his horn.
"I went on my horn and he went on his horn, then I guess - stupidly, and something that I regret - I got out of the car," Mr Sutton told the Mercury.
Mr Sutton alleges the man, after a brief verbal altercation, punched him five or six times to the head, then pushed him backwards so he fell.
He says the beating continued once he was on the ground.
"I felt like my brain was moving from side to side with the impact of the punches," he said.
"I put my guard up to protect my head and nose and teeth, that's why the majority of punches are on the side of my head.
"He was basically throwing left punches and right punches. I remember thinking I could be in trouble when I hit the ground and he just kept going."
Mr Sutton later attended Wollongong Hospital with multiple cuts and bruises and two notable "goose eggs" - swollen protrusions - to his face and head.
Doctors have ruled out a suspected fractured eyes socket.
"I'm still getting intermittent headaches," Mr Sutton said.
"I'm 40 years old and I've lived in some rough places in England, and I've never once been in a situation like this."
Mr Sutton is calling on anyone who witnessed the altercation, or who may have CCTV footage, to come forward.
Wollongong Police have confirmed they are investigating the matter and have asked anyone with information or footage that could assist to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
