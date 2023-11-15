Illawarra Mercurysport
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/Sport/A-League

Socceroos to honour 1974 trailblazers with 50th anniversary celebrations

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
November 15 2023 - 5:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Alston and his 1974 Socceroos team-mates will be paraded around AAMI Park before Australia's clash against Bangladesh in Melbourne on Thursday night. Picture by Anna Warr
Adrian Alston and his 1974 Socceroos team-mates will be paraded around AAMI Park before Australia's clash against Bangladesh in Melbourne on Thursday night. Picture by Anna Warr

It was 50 years ago that a group of semi-professional footballers defied all the odds to become the first Australian side to qualify for a World Cup

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
More from sports
'We are very proud': 50th anniversary of trailblazing 1974 Socceroos
Adrian Alston and his 1974 Socceroos team-mates will be paraded around AAMI Park before Australia's clash against Bangladesh in Melbourne on Thursday night. Picture by Anna Warr
November 13 marked the 50th anniversary of Australia qualifying for our first World Cup
Agron Latifi
No comments
'My goal is to become a head coach': Tatum out to stake full-time claim for Hawks gig
Justin Tatum oversaw his first practice as interim Hawks coach on Wednesday. Picture by Robert Peet.
Tatum will oversee his first game as head coach on Sunday.
Mitch Jennings
No comments
Double delight as Pride punch tickets to Hockey One League finals
Maddi Smith and her NSW Pride teammates have booked their ticket to the Hockey One League finals. Picture - NSW Pride
They next face Adelaide Fire in Sydney this Saturday.
Tony de Souza
No comments
Sarah locked in for surf lifesaving blockbuster in Bulli
Bulli local Sarah Locke is excited to compete at the Sydney Water Surf Series/Summer of Surf round in her hometown this Sunday. Picture by Anna Warr
It's set to be a huge weekend for the Illawarra surf lifesaving community.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.