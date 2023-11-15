The NSW Pride men's and women's teams have advanced to this year's Hockey One League finals after both sides secured 3-1 wins over the Thundersticks in Perth last Saturday.
Illawarra players were in the forefront of both games with local Kookaburras Flynn Ogilvie and Blake Govers scoring the goals in the men's clash, and Hockeyroo Maddi Smith scoring her first drag flick in the women's encounter.
Men's Pride captain Jack Hayes said it was a tight tussle in the first half with a lot of chances created, but they just could not capitalise.
"Flynn and Brandy combined for a world-class goal in the third quarter. Blake followed up with a flick of the same class and we managed to hang on during the fourth quarter," he said.
"We still got a bit of work to do in some areas that we have identified heading into Adelaide this week."
In a rematch of last year's grand final, it was the Perth team that held the early advantage in the first half, earning five penalty corners. Meanwhile, the Pride had just one, which saw Govers' drag flick saved by goalkeeper Ben Rennie.
Ogilvie then opened the score in the fifth minute of the third quarter when he finished a deflection off a magical display of hockey from Tim Brand in the circle and capitalised on the conversion for a 2-0 start. Govers added the third goal in the final minute of this quarter from a low drag flick after seeing his earlier trade mark attempt hit the top cross bar of the goal five minutes earlier.
Perth rallied in the fourth quarter, reducing the deficit to 3-1 with three minutes left when Tom Wickham connected a pass from Trent Mitton but failed the conversion for the extra goal when goalkeeper Ash Thomas foiled the effort.
The women's match saw the Pride take a 2-0 lead in the first quarter with Mariah Williams opening the score in the first minute and Albion Park's Smith scoring her first drag flick in the 12th minute.
The final scoreline was lessened in the third quarter when Perth came back to make it 2-1 two minutes into the second half, but Pride's Alice Arnott increased the score to 3-1 a minute later.
Smith, a former Railway Greys player and new Hockeyroo, said it was a very hard-fought win after some travel issues and late arrivals.
"All that aside, we started fast and put them under pressure. We really pressed hard and found the net. They came back hard in the third and fourth quarters, but we scrambled well and kept them out. It was a great team effort in a must-win match for a finals spot," Smith said.
"It was my first opportunity to drag flick at this level and it nice to get some reward. I have been working hard locally with coaches Dave Johnson and Barry Reid on my flicking so I hope that makes them happy. They have really given me confidence in my technical skills.
"We have Adelaide this week and we are determined to keep the winning culture rolling a week out from finals."
The Pride teams will next face the Fire this Saturday at Sydney Olympic Park.
