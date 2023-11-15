Illawarra Mercury
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

NSW Pride men's and women's side punch tickets to 2023 Hockey One League finals

By Tony de Souza
November 15 2023 - 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maddi Smith and her NSW Pride teammates have booked their ticket to the Hockey One League finals. Picture - NSW Pride
Maddi Smith and her NSW Pride teammates have booked their ticket to the Hockey One League finals. Picture - NSW Pride

The NSW Pride men's and women's teams have advanced to this year's Hockey One League finals after both sides secured 3-1 wins over the Thundersticks in Perth last Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.