Wednesday, 15 November 2023
'My goal is to become a head coach': Tatum out to stake full-time claim for Hawks gig

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
November 15 2023 - 4:06pm
Justin Tatum oversaw his first practice as interim Hawks coach on Wednesday. Picture by Robert Peet.
Justin Tatum oversaw his first practice as interim Hawks coach on Wednesday. Picture by Robert Peet.

The club's placed no time-frame on his tenure, but interim Hawks coach Justin Tatum has made no secret of his desire to use a stint as care-taker as a head coaching audition.

Help