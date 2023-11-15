Illawarra Mercury
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Hospitality & Gaming briefing Illawarra licensed venues on reforms

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
Updated November 15 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 4:00pm
Liquor & Gaming NSW acting CEO Tarek Barakat. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Wollongong and Illawarra venues and residents will have access to a more streamlined process for noise complaints and late night trading, as part of moves by the state government to increase vibrancy in regional town centres and CBDs.

