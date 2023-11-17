Illawarra Mercury
Friday, 17 November 2023
Fairy Meadow dumpers don't give a damn

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
November 17 2023 - 2:33pm
Photos of the debris illegally dumped at a Fairy Meadow apartment complex by a woman in the car pictured at centre.
Photos of the debris illegally dumped at a Fairy Meadow apartment complex by a woman in the car pictured at centre.

A brazen dumper at Fairy Meadow was caught in the act, confronted and had their photo taken - but they didn't bother stopping.

