Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

The Mercury in 2015: Port Kembla steelworkers vote to accept a pay freeze

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
November 16 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Workers at BlueScope's Port Kembla steelworks voted to accept a pay freeze to help end the steel crisis that threatened to close the gates.
Workers at BlueScope's Port Kembla steelworks voted to accept a pay freeze to help end the steel crisis that threatened to close the gates.

Looking back at November 17, 2015

Workers at BlueScope's Port Kembla steelworks voted to accept a pay freeze that would keep the gates open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.