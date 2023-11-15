Illawarra Mercurysport
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/Sport/Hawks

Hawks coach Justin Tatum unburdened by AJ Johnson next Stars conundrum

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated November 16 2023 - 10:06am, first published 9:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justin Tatum isn't feeling any extra pressure over managing the ambitions of Next Star AJ Johnson. Picture by Robert Peet
Justin Tatum isn't feeling any extra pressure over managing the ambitions of Next Star AJ Johnson. Picture by Robert Peet

It would be a juggle for an experienced coach, but interim Hawks coach Justin Tatum insists he's not feeling any added pressure to up the minutes of highly touted Next Star AJ Johnson.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from sports
Premier League veteran takes the long road back to Cringila
Jack Keating prepares to boot the ball while representing Wollongong Olympic in 2020. Picture by Sylvia Liber
It's been a busy off-season in the Lions den.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
'I feel no pressure on that': Tatum unburdened by AJ Johnson conundrum
Justin Tatum isn't feeling any extra pressure over managing the ambitions of Next Star AJ Johnson. Picture by Robert Peet
Johnson has averaged just five minutes a game this season.
Mitch Jennings
No comments
'I have no ego': Harvey unfazed by shift to second unit
Tyler Harvey is willing to reprise his bench role if it helps the Hawks win. Picture by Adam McLean
Harvey revealed he initiated the controversial bench switch.
Mitch Jennings
'We are very proud': 50th anniversary of trailblazing 1974 Socceroos
Adrian Alston and his 1974 Socceroos team-mates will be paraded around AAMI Park before Australia's clash against Bangladesh in Melbourne on Thursday night. Picture by Anna Warr
November 13 marked the 50th anniversary of Australia qualifying for our first World Cup
Agron Latifi
No comments
More from Hawks Nest
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.