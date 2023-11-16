The three-month plan to demolish IRT Woonona

The Princes Highway at Woonona and neighbourhood roads will remain open during the demolition work at the suburb's IRT aged care home.
A development application for the demolition of two complexes at IRT Woonona has been lodged with Wollongong City Council.
The decision to demolish the Ribbonwood and Blueberry Ash buildings was made after a review found the 1970s-era structures were not up to scratch.
The Flametree residential aged care facility in the centre of the site and Camelia Lodge on the northern edge will remain.
The complex has frontages on both the Princes Highway and Popes Road in Woonona, with the buildings to be demolished running along the western and southern edges of the property.
If approved by the council, the demolition was expected to be completed within four months and will be carried out in stages, with the Blueberry Ash building along the southern edge being knocked down first, followed by the Ribbonwood building, which will be demolished in two stages.
The roofing and fascia materials will be removed first, followed by any doors and windows.
The walls of the structures will then be demolished, together with the flooring and footings.
A traffic management plan lodged as part of the development said the demolition was not expected to see road closures.
"No works are expected to be undertaken and/or impact on daily operations of Princes Highway, however, accredited site personnel or traffic controllers will be present at all times when interaction between bus and construction vehicles need to be managed," the application stated.
The management plan also said there was expected to be no impact to pedestrians and cyclists along Popes Road and Princes Highway.
"Temporary fencing will be installed around the perimeter of the site to separate the site," the plan stated.
"Should any unforeseen activities require temporary closure of any pedestrian or cyclist routes along the surrounding road network, a traffic guidance scheme will need to be developed and submitted for approval by council."
The largest vehicle expected to access the site will be a 12.5 metre heavy rigid vehicle.
"It is expected that truck movements will be minimal and spread out over the day," the management plan stated.
"Based on this, the anticipated construction traffic volumes would not be expected to impact the surrounding road network."
The demolition work will be carried out between 7am,-6pm on weekdays and 8am-1pm on Saturday with no work taking place on Sundays and public holidays.
With between six to 10 workers on site at any time and limited parking available, they will be encouraged to car pool to IRT Woonona.
Last month IRT CEO Patrick Reid said they had already been talking with residents living in the soon-to-be-demolished buildings and families about the next moves.
"We have started meeting with residents and their representatives individually to understand their personal needs and preferences, to determine suitable relocations and the best way to proceed with the transition," Mr Reid said.
The development application is on public exhibition until December 14.
