Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

The three-month plan to demolish IRT Woonona

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated November 16 2023 - 3:00pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two ageing residential complexes at IRT Woonona are slated for demolition. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Two ageing residential complexes at IRT Woonona are slated for demolition. Picture by Sylvia Liber

The Princes Highway at Woonona and neighbourhood roads will remain open during the demolition work at the suburb's IRT aged care home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.