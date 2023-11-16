Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Warrawong Residents Forum receives $70k in government funding

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated November 16 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melissa Piper enjoys the community lunch provided by the Warrawong Residents Forum. Picture by Adam McLean
Melissa Piper enjoys the community lunch provided by the Warrawong Residents Forum. Picture by Adam McLean

Warrawong Residents Forum was a life raft for Melissa Piper after she and her beloved dog, Duke, became homeless.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.