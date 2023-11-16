Cricketers descend on Wollongong for national championships

Illawarra Mercurysport
National Veteran Women's Cricket Championships to be staged in Wollongong

By Agron Latifi
Updated November 16 2023 - 12:48pm, first published 12:42pm
The NSW division 1 team won all games they played in winning the 2022 National Veteran Women's Cricket Championships. The 2023 tournament will be staged in Wollongong from November 19 to 23. Picture supplied
The NSW division 1 team won all games they played in winning the 2022 National Veteran Women's Cricket Championships. The 2023 tournament will be staged in Wollongong from November 19 to 23. Picture supplied

Some of Australia's best female cricketers will descend on Wollongong this weekend for the 2023 National Veteran Women's Cricket Championships.

