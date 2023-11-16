Cricketers descend on Wollongong for national championships

Some of Australia's best female cricketers will descend on Wollongong this weekend for the 2023 National Veteran Women's Cricket Championships.
The second annual event running from Sunday, November 19 to Thursday, November 23 will bring together 15 teams from six states.
NSW Veteran Women's Cricket secretary Maryann Head said it was exciting to bring the championships to Wollongong.
"On behalf of both our national and NSW organising committees, I am delighted to welcome all players, officials and supporters to beautiful Wollongong for our first standalone VCA Women's National Championships," she said.
"The 2023 Championships are only the second time that this event has been held, and we are excited to have seen an almost 100 per cent growth in playing numbers from eight teams in Barwon 2022, to 15 teams in Wollongong, we extend a special welcome to Queensland and South Australia who are making their debut at this event."
Head is among a host of people who have gone above and beyond to bring the event to Wollongong
"The championship are the result of eight months and hundreds of hours of planning and implementation by my colleagues on the NSW organising committee including Rina Hore, Jenni Flanagan, Carlene Colahan, Bronwyn Calver and Bernadette Robson, without whom we would not be here," she said.
"The Illawarra cricket community has been very generous in their support of us holding the championship in Wollongong.
"We acknowledge and thank everyone who has or will be involved.
"We additionally thank the many local businesses, volunteers and ground keepers for supporting the championship. All of whom are making a huge contribution towards ensuring a successful and enjoyable carnival for all."
Head added a highlight was sure to be the clash between NSW and Victorian division 1 teams under lights at North Dalton Park on Monday, November 20 from 6pm.
The two teams contested the 2022 grand final won by NSW, who went through the tournament undefeated.
