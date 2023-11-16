Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

Park Central at Albion Park Rail open to public

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated November 16 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 12:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Officeworks CFO Brendan Hargreaves with mum and Dad Ross and Yvonne in the newly opened Officeworks Albion Park Rail
Officeworks CFO Brendan Hargreaves with mum and Dad Ross and Yvonne in the newly opened Officeworks Albion Park Rail

On day two of trading at the new big box retail park opposite Albion Park Rail Bunnings, within an hour of opening the carpark was already full.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.