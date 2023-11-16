Police are calling on the public for help to identify a man in relation to an alleged break and enter in Wollongong.
A CCTV image released by police shows a man at a doorway of a residential unit at 2.30am on Friday, November 3.
"Police believe this person can assist with investigations into an alleged break and enter which occurred at a unit complex on Atchison Street, Wollongong," officers said.
The Mercury understands property was taken during the break and enter. Nobody was injured.
A break and enter has occurred at a Wollongong home almost every single day during the past 12 months.
There were 523 break-ins during the 12 months to June 2023, this is up five per cent on the 497 the year before.
There was also an increase in the number of home break-ins for Shellharbour local government area - from 95 to 108 (up 13 per cent). The number decreased by 41 per cent in Kiama, from 31 to 18.
The number of non-residential break-ins also increased in Wollongong, from 182 to 218 during the past year, this is a jump of 19 per cent.
In Shellharbour they spiked from 27 to 39, and Kiama they fell from 18 break and enters to 14.
Anyone with information on the man in the photo is urged to contact Wollongong Police on 4226 7899 and quote reference number E97784188.
If you have any information on a break and enter call or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.