At seven years old Nate Deushain is an old pro at leading the Illawarra Convoy around the roads of the region.
The monster truck-loving boy will once again take the front seat for the largest truck and motorbike convoy in the Southern Hemisphere.
For the second year straight the Illawarra Convoy will be led by Menai Haulage donated a staggering $300,001, and just pipping Wollongong business Tiny Tins who raised $261,000.
Nate announced the winning donation live on i98fm on Thursday, November 16 and his dad, Christian, said he's looking forward to taking part in the event.
"Last year he was quite unwell and this year he is a lot better. I know he's going to enjoy it," he said.
"The timing is perfect, which is why we went so hard this year."
Nate was in remission for Leukaemia but only six weeks ago his family discovered he had relapsed and he will need to undergo more treatment in the coming weeks.
Over $1.9m has been raised for Illawarra Community Foundation including donations from RMK Group, Wollongong Car Carriers and Best Sheds and Murrells Freight Lines.
Coles, for the third straight year, topped the Lead Motorbike bids with a massive $252,000 raised.
The team at Tiny Tins said they were disappointed to have missed out the lead truck spot, but overwhelmed by the amount raised.
"It has been a long journey. I haven't slept in three days and I want to thank everyone who helped us," business owner Karlie Zec said.
The Convoy will leave South 32's West Cliff Collier on Appin Road at 8.15am on Sunday, November 18 and will wind its way down Mt Ousley, through Warrawong before finishing up at Shellharbour Airport.
There will be a free Family Fun Day at the airport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.