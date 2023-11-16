Illawarra Mercury
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

TAFE students help Kembla Heights Bowling Club restore green

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated November 16 2023 - 6:33pm, first published 5:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Over recent years Kembla Heights Bowling and Recreation Club has fallen on hard times, facing financial issues that were only exacerbated by the COVID pandemic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.