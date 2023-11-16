The sensational transformation of a Corrimal cottage

Those looking for a country style property won't have to leave Wollongong with the listing of a beautifully renovated country style home in Corrimal.
Selling agent, Kane Downie from One Agency Kane Downie said the home was like a "touch of Berry in Corrimal", due to the gardens, and "the frontage being like something you would see in Berry".
The home itself has also been extensively renovated by the sellers who took on the project after buying from the previous owners who had held the home for more than 80 years,
"We've kept a lot of the period features, but we've updated and modernised them a little," the sellers told The Mercury.
"We love renovating. We love taking something which has good bones and making it look beautiful and ready for modern day living."
Meanwhile another property, owned by a well-known Wollongong identity, has hit the market.
As Vito Pennimpede continues to seek a buyer for his palatial Balgownie mansion, an industrial property with links to the embattled businessmanhas been listed for sale.
The property is located at 1-2 Glastonbury Avenue, Unanderra; the two sites are being sold in one line.
A property in Port Kembla also recently attracted plenty of interest, selling for $30,000 over the reserve price when it went to auction - and it was bought in an unfinished state.
Described in the marketing as a "blank canvas", selling agent, Shane Szakacs from Ray White South Wollongong said the "uninhabitable" home was "basically a shell of a house, an incomplete two-bedder".
In another bargain deal a first home buyer bought a Brownsville property for $455,000.
The home was reportedly built prior to 1900, and is located in the Brownsville Heritage Conservation Area.
The new owner has plans for a reno of the property in the heritage area near Dapto.
The three-bedroom cottage was held by the previous owners for 70 years.
At the other end of the real estate market a Kiama penthouse has come onto the market just in time for a long hot summer.
But if you are interested you will need to have some deep pockets. This property is expected to sell for around $5 million.
If the listing achieves its guide it will also smash the sought-after suburb's sale price record for an apartment.
The penthouse, located in the Bluewater complex, incorporates the entire top floor plus the prime positioned third floor of the apartment block.
See the stunning home in this sensational video tour.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.