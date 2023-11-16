Illawarra Mercury
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime
Sensitive Content

Joshua Warren denies raping sleeping friend

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
November 16 2023 - 6:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Warren sought bail at Wollongong Local Court on November 16. Picture from Facebook
Joshua Warren sought bail at Wollongong Local Court on November 16. Picture from Facebook

An Albion Park Rail man has been denied bail amid allegations he raped his friend as she slept.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help