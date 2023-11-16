An Albion Park Rail man has been denied bail amid allegations he raped his friend as she slept.
Joshua Warren, who works as a removalist, sat with his cuffed hands clasped together as he dialled into Wollongong Local Court from the police holding cells on Thursday.
The 27-year-old is facing charges of sexually touching another person without consent and sexual intercourse without consent.
Formal pleas are yet to be entered, however, Warren's lawyer noted he denies the alleged incidents.
Tendered court documents state Warren and the complainant were platonic friends and it wasn't uncommon for them to spend time together at her place.
Police will allege Warren was watching television with the woman on November 5 when he reached over with his right hand and rubbed her genital area over the top of her clothing, prompting her to move due to feeling uncomfortable.
She then allegedly alerted a relative to what happened, saying in a text message: "I"m so happy you're coming over ... my mate I've been friends with forever been tryna feel me up."
Three days later, Warren allegedly returned to the woman's place where they ate dinner and fell asleep.
Police will allege the last thing the woman remembers is falling asleep lying next to Warren, before she awoke in the early hours to him on top of her.
It's alleged she lay there in shock and pretended to be asleep as she felt him finish.
Later that morning, he allegedly woke the victim up by waving to her before he left for work.
Confused about what happened, the woman allegedly alerted close friends to the incident, who encouraged her to report.
She did so the next day and detectives attended her home to establish a crime scene.
Paramedics also arrived and the woman underwent a sexual assault examination kit.
Court documents state the woman is fearful of Warren and has experience severe anxiety due to the incident, something which his lawyer disputed.
"[Warren] denies she is scared of him," the lawyer said.
"He has images on his phone showing in the time since the allegations she has been sending indecent photos of herself."
His lawyer also questioned the strength of the prosecution case, however police prosecutor Sergeant Richard Novatin said this was for the court to decide.
Magistrate Michael Ong said he doesn't accept the police fact sheet discloses anything other than a strong prosecution case.
He refused Warren's release and adjourned the matter to January 17, eliciting a colourful response from the video link.
"Come on sir, this is bullsh--," Warren said.
