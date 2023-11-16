Illawarra Mercury
Thursday, 16 November 2023
New student behaviour policy for Illawarra public schools

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
November 16 2023
Gabby Sheather, Deb Summerhayes, Lisa Kelly, Aimee Perfrement, seated, with Greg Wells, David Lamb, Angela Byron and Kathy Powzun. Picture by Adam McLean
A new student behaviour policy coming into effect in public schools in 2024 lists vaping and cyberbullying among specific grounds for suspension.

