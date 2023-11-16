Illawarra Mercury
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Gofundme raises money for Dapto mum blinded in alleged Kembla Grange playground attack, Carissa Edwards

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated November 16 2023 - 9:37pm, first published 8:25pm
Carissa Edwards is pictured recovering at home on Thursday, October 5. Picture: Sylvia Liber
Carissa Edwards is pictured recovering at home on Thursday, October 5. Picture: Sylvia Liber

Fundraising is underway to support a Dapto mum who has been permanently blinded in one eye after an alleged altercation at a child's birthday party spiralled out of control.

