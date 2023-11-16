A service station in Cringila is without a petrol service tonight, after a driver ploughed into a pump, flattening it.
Five Islands Petroleum has shut off its pumps until further notice in the wake of the 4.28pm crash.
A car with a 70-year-old driver at the wheel collided with the pump shortly after performing a U-turn.
A witness told the Mercury the man's car at first made light contact with the pump, but then accelerated instead of reversing.
"An older person was trying to turn. At first he hit it slowly then, without intending to, he hit the accelerator and went fast."
The Mercury understands the man was treated by NSW Ambulance and transported to Wollongong Hospital.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.