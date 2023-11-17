Illawarra Mercury
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Mayor Neil Reilly pours cold water on Kiama council 'fire sale' claim

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated November 17 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 12:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor pours cold water on Kiama council 'fire sale' claim
Mayor pours cold water on Kiama council 'fire sale' claim

Kiama Mayor Neil Reilly has rejected suggestions the council is engaged in a "fire sale of assets".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.