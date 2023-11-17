Abela and McDonald guide Greater Illawarra to Plan B Country Bash cricket final

Illawarra Mercurysport
Friday, 17 November 2023
Bailey Abela and Jack McDonald guide Greater Illawarra to Plan B Country Bash final

November 17 2023 - 11:17am
Bailey Abela hit an unbeaten 84 and Jack McDonald snared 5-22 to help Greater Illawarra secure a Plan B Country Bash semifinal win over Newcastle in Tamworth on Thursday. Pictures supplied.
Greater Illawarra Zone young guns Bailey Abela and Jack McDonald have guided the senior men's representative cricket team to the Plan B Country Bash final after starring with bat and ball in the team's semi-final victory over Newcastle on Thursday.

Greater Illawarra have two one-day Country Championship fixtures to play in Tamworth
