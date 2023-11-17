Abela and McDonald guide Greater Illawarra to Plan B Country Bash cricket final

Greater Illawarra Zone young guns Bailey Abela and Jack McDonald have guided the senior men's representative cricket team to the Plan B Country Bash final after starring with bat and ball in the team's semi-final victory over Newcastle on Thursday.
The 21-run victory over Newcastle in Tamworth saw Greater Illawarra take out the northern pool of the Plan B Country Bash and book a final berth against the winner of the southern pool, which is yet to be decided.
The final will be played at Sydney Showground on January 17 before the Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades BBL match.
Greater Illawarra's success was led by Wests Illawarra batsman Bailey Abela and Shellharbour City all-rounder Jack McDonald.
Greater Illawarra batted first in the semi-final and compiled 4-158 from their 20 overs on the back of a superb unbeaten 84 from opener Abela.
McDonald then came to the fore with the ball, snaring 5-22 as Newcastle were dismissed for 137 in reply.
Greater Illawarra continue their Country Championships campaign in Tamworth this weekend with two one-day fixtures.
Under the revamped men's Plan B Country Bash competition, teams from Southern NSW commence their tournament in Orange next Thursday, November 23.
"The competition format this year has been changed to inject more energy into the tournament, with teams now representing their zones.
"In an exciting innovation, the final of the men's competition will be played before the BBL match between the Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades on January 17, next year," NSW Country Cricket chair Paul Marjoribanks said.
All fixtures will be live-streamed, with links to be made available on the Country Cricket Facebook page on the day of the match: https://www.facebook.com/CCNSW
