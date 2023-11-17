A weekend jam-packed with events and essential works will lead to chaos on the Illawarra's road and rail network.
Illawarra Convoy, the largest truck and motorbike convoy in the southern hemisphere, is on this weekend, so is the Bondi2Berry Ride.
The M1 Princes Motorway, Princes Highway, Picton Road, Mount Ousley Road and Lawrence Hargrave Drive among the affected roads.
Scroll down for the full list of closures and works.
Around 100 cyclists will ride 155 kilometres from Bondi to Berry, they depart at 5.50am.
Riders will pass through Sydney's eastern suburbs and the Royal National Park, with stops in Stanwell Park, Wollongong and Kiama before finishing in Berry.
Appin Road, Old Princes Highway and the M1 Motorway will be affected by the Illawarra Convoy from 4.30am to 3.30pm on Sunday.
Hundreds of trucks and motorbikes will take part in the annual Illawarra Convoy travelling from Appin and Bulli Tops to Shellharbour Airport, and speed reductions will be in place.
The Princes Highway at Madden Plains will be closed from 5am to 9am between Helensburgh and Maddens Plains while trucks prepare for the start of the event.
The right hand turn from Old Mount Ousley Road onto Mount Ousley Road will be closed from 7am to 12pm.
The convoy will travel in one lane along Appin Road, Old Princes Highway, M1 Princes Motorway, Masters Road, Five Islands Road, King Street, Windang Road, Shellharbour Road, Lake Entrance Road, New Lake Entrance Road and Princes Highway during the event.
Motorists are advised to exercise caution as they share roads with the convoy vehicles and allow extra travel time in the area.
On Sunday, November 19, Picton Road will close in both directions between the M1 Princes Motorway and Wilton from 8pm and 4am for essential works.
Motorists travelling between Wollongong and the Hume Motorway will be detoured via the M1, Mount Ousley Road and Appin Road, and should allow up to 20 minutes additional travel time.
Light vehicles can also use Broughton Pass between Appin and Picton roads. Motorists travelling to the Hume Motorway can also detour via Macquarie Pass.
Work includes vegetation removal, line marking, guardrail repairs and cleaning drains to improve safety.
Lawrence Hargrave Drive will close at between Bald Hill at Stanwell Tops and Chellow Dene Avenue in Stanwell Park between 8pm and 4am on Monday, November 20.
Detours via the M1 Princes Motorway, Bulli Pass and Lawrence Hargrave Drive. Allow an extra 20 minutes travel time.
Work includes vegetation maintenance, clearing gutters and drains, maintenance of guardrails and litter collection to improve safety for motorists.
A three-week work program will take place between the westbound rest area and Cordeaux Dam.
Work will be carried out between 7.30pm and 4am, Sunday to Thursday nights only.
A reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will apply through the work area during work hours, and 80 km/h outside of work hours. Single lane closures and stop/slow traffic conditions will be in place
Allow an extra five minutes of travel time.
Work include installation of a median safety barrier and fauna exclusion fencing.
On Saturday, November 18, buses will replace trains between Port Kembla and Wollongong, and between Dapto and Waterfall between 3am and 11am.
On Sunday from 2.30am to 9.50am, buses will replace trains between Bomaderry, Kiama and Wollongong.
On Saturday from 10am and 4pm buses will replace trains between Campbelltown and Moss Vale.
