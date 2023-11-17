Illawarra Mercury
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Calderwood subdivision ends up in Land and Environment Court

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
November 17 2023 - 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A developer is hoping the Land and Environment Court will help them start construction on a 227-lot subdivision.
A developer is hoping the Land and Environment Court will help them start construction on a 227-lot subdivision.

Revised plans for a contentious Calderwood subdivision now before the Land and Environment Court are in their last days of public exhibition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.