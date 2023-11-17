Revised plans for a contentious Calderwood subdivision now before the Land and Environment Court are in their last days of public exhibition.
The developer has taken Shellharbour City Council to the court to try and get its plans for a 227-home subdivision at 128 North Macquarie Drive approved.
The case was last heard in the Land and Environment Court late last month, with the next hearing listed for December 5.
The council had knocked back the development application in October 2021 for a range of reasons including that insufficient information had been provided regarding land dedication for drainage and public open space as part of the proposal.
Nor was there any information about a road crossing over the Macquarie Rivulet and there were issues with other roads as well.
The developer was also required to upgrade North Macquarie Road to 22 metres wide.
"Insufficient information has been provided in relation to how this road upgrade is being appropriately shared between adjoining/adjacent land owners and in so doing, the degree of impact that the required road widening will have on the residential lots fronting North Macquarie Road, and the proposed subdivision at large," the council's refusal stated.
The revised plans now lodged with the council include more than 50 amendments.
These include details of the road widening of North Macquarie Road, intersection improvements and the installation of a roundabout.
There is also detail of the 90-metre bridge proposed to traverse the Macquarie Rivulet; because that will link northern and southern parts of the development, a traffic study stated it will have an effect on other roads in the development.
"A revised subdivision road layout has been prepared, containing an internal road connecting the northern and southern ends of the development," the study stated.
"It is consequently expected that the new intersection at Illawarra Highway/ Road 03 will need to be designed to accommodate increased traffic movements."
The revised plans are on public exhibition until November 20.
