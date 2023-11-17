Attempted murder charge after teen stabbed 30 times on bus at Ingleburn

A man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a teenager 30 times during a violent rage near Campbelltown.
An 18-year-old male was on a bus when he was stabbed by a man known to him, police will allege.
The violent attack was witnessed by several other bus passengers.
The attack occurred around 1.15pm on November 15, with emergency services called to a bus stop in Ingleburn.
"He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Liverpool Hospital in a critical condition," NSW Police said in a statement.
The teen's condition was later upgraded to serious, but stable.
The following day police arrested a 22-year-old man at a bus stop on Eucalyptus Drive at Macquarie Fields.
The man was charged with attempted murder and refused bail to appear at Campbelltown Local Court on Friday, November 17.
