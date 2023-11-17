Illawarra Mercury
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Attempted murder charge after teen stabbed 30 times on bus at Ingleburn

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated November 17 2023 - 11:53am, first published 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Police officers. File pictures
NSW Police officers. File pictures

A man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a teenager 30 times during a violent rage near Campbelltown.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help