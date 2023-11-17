Illawarra Mercury
Friday, 17 November 2023
Cedars Christian College launches new school ASPIRE for students with intellectual disabilities

November 17 2023
Cedars Christian College ASPIRE students with Vanessa Bradford, head of school and principal Steve Walton. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Cedars Christian College ASPIRE students with Vanessa Bradford, head of school and principal Steve Walton. Picture by Sylvia Liber

A new school for students with intellectual disabilities has launched at Cedar Christian College in Farmborough Heights and parents say it's life changing.

