Otford reconnects with Illawarra thanks to new causeway

Thanks to heavy rains earlier this year, Otford was virtually cut off from the rest of the Illawarra.
In February the rains saw the Otford causeway washed away, knocking out the most direct route between Otford and Helensburgh.
Wollongong City Council had recognised the importance of re-establishing that link and so fast-tracked the repair work.
Now, the causeway has been finished - and it is one that is designed to be more resilient in the event of storms.
"This is a good news story for the community of Otford who have had their daily routines disrupted by the road's destruction,'' Wollongong City Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said.
"The new road and culvert has been designed to withstand major storm events. It also has improved features including a wider deck, a central debris deflector to prevent blockages during times of significant rainfall, better line marking and additional warning signage."
A part of the concern for residents was the risk of bushfire - with the causeway destroyed it cut off an escape route.
The council's General Manager Greg Doyle said there was the hope the new causeway would be in place ahead of a forecast hot summer.
"We know this community carries a significant bushfire risk and it was a priority for council to get this road reconstructed as soon as possible,'' Mr Doyle said.
"While we've liaised closely with other agencies like Transport for NSW and the Rural Fire Service throughout this project and have had contingencies in place should there be an emergency, it's a relief to see it operational.
"This was a complex project to deliver in a challenging location. More than 550 cubic metres of concrete was used to build the new causeway and road and we've been fortunate over the past few months with the weather conditions that have allowed us to deliver this road reopening on schedule.''
