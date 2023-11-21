Illawarra Mercury
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Damaged Wollongong Harbour fencing to be checked in coming days

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
November 22 2023 - 10:30am
The fencing along the Wollongong Harbour breakwater on November 17, 2023. Picture by Adam McLean
The fencing along the Wollongong Harbour breakwater on November 17, 2023. Picture by Adam McLean

Transport for NSW says it will soon check all fencing on Wollongong Harbour's breakwater, where railings have eroded to the point they have fallen or gone missing entirely.

