Damaged Wollongong Harbour fencing to be checked in coming days

Transport for NSW says it will soon check all fencing on Wollongong Harbour's breakwater, where railings have eroded to the point they have fallen or gone missing entirely.
The dilapidation of the breakwater's fencing was highlighted following the death of a rock fisherman in July 2022, at which time the railings were heavily rusted or missing.
Balgownie man Nikola Arcaba, 73, died after he was swept off the rocks at Wollongong Harbour's breakwater.
The damaged and missing railings were replaced by October 2022.
But the condition of the fence has again deteriorated.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the agency conducted regular inspections of harbour infrastructure and would undertake immediate repairs if problems were found.
"We are reviewing all fencing at Wollongong Harbour breakwater in the coming days as part of our regular inspection schedule," the spokesperson said.
They said Transport for NSW had made several improvements around Wollongong Harbour since the agency was appointed Crown Land managers for the harbour in July 2020, including the replacement of some sections of the southern breakwater fence.
The spokesperson did not identify whether the current missing and damaged railings are those replaced last year, or are older.
They said the fencing was made of steel and sealed with a marine grade two pack paint.
"This is the recommended material given the location of the railing and its exposure to the harsh marine environment," the spokesperson said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.