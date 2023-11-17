A nurse who was struck off after stealing more than $12,000 in wages he did not earn while employed at Shellharbour Hospital will be allowed to practise again.
Robert Deeley had his registration cancelled and was banned from reapplying for four years after he was found guilty of unsatisfactory professional conduct and professional misconduct in December 2010.
Between February 2006 and January 2007, while working in a casual position as an enrolled nurse in Shellharbour Hospital's Mirrabrook Unit, Deeley misappropriated about $12,292 by doctoring timesheets to record hours he had not worked and dishonestly obtaining the signature of seven different supervisors to authorise the falsified timesheets.
It was found Deeley claimed he had worked on 55 occasions when he had not.
Earlier this year Deeley applied to the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal (NCAT) to be reinstated so he could again register as a nurse.
He told the tribunal he worked in aged care as a facility manager, and nursing had been a passion of his since he finished school in 1999.
"I was a bloody fool," he said of his prior actions.
"My aspirations were to be a nurse.
"I hurt colleagues along the way, whom I was close to. I need to have the trust of colleagues to be a good nurse... it is important to have trust of colleagues to work in part of a team."
Deeley said he had demonstrated he could be reliable through his continuous employment in aged care, and recognised his past behaviour was wrong.
The NCAT members found Deeley was reformed and had taken steps to improve his knowledge and education.
The HCCC neither opposed nor consented to Deeley's application, but acknowledged factors in favour of his reinstatement include his completion of a nursing degree, his 20 years working as an enrolled nurse or in aged care, significant improvement in his mental health, and a character reference.
However, the watchdog also noted that he lacked reflection on his prior behaviour, had a history of dishonest behaviour including false declarations to Centrelink and the theft of Christmas lights from Bunnings, and he had not paid the HCCC's costs from the 2010 decision.
Deeley told the tribunal he had been under financial stress at the times of the Centrelink incident and the theft, but now only spent within his budget.
NCAT heard he was once charged with using a carriage service to harass, but accepted such behaviour would not encroach on his work.
The tribunal also heard there were four other complaints made against Deeley in the past, at least three of the HCCC had terminated, although the HCCC said these complaints should be given only limited weight due to their age, with which NCAT agreed.
Deeley will be allowed to register as a nurse again, but cannot be in charge of any shift, ward or unit, and cannot work alone on a shift.
He must also have supervision and notify his employer of the NCAT decision.
