'We demoralised them': Lakers claim 'mental edge' over The Rail

History shows reigning South Coast cricket one-day champions Lake Illawarra have had the wood on The Rail in recent times, especially in big games.
Though it's the Razorbacks who sit on top of the competition ladder heading into their grand final replay at Howard Fowles Oval on Saturday.
The Lakers sit in fourth spot, 10 points behind The Rail, heading into their round seven stoush.
Lake Illawarra captain Kerrod White always backs his team to perform well against good teams but conceded the under-strength Lakers would have their work cut out against the firing Razorbacks.
"We're looking forward to it. After our loss last week against probably the best side in the comp and then to bounce back against another good team is a good challenge for us," he said.
"We'll be missing some key players and will be a bit under strength but it's a good challenge that gives us a chance to get some more time in the middle and we are also back playing at the home of cricket, Howard Fowles Oval, so everyone's happy about that."
"We've seemed to find ways to beat them more often than not in recent times," he said.
"That mental edge definitely plays in our favour, especially if we bat first and get a good score on the board.
"I think after last year they had very high hopes of taking us down finally and then it just didn't happen and we sort of demoralised them a little bit with that.
"I'm definitely hoping for a repeat of that if possible. But I think they'll be hungrier for that as well. The mental game though still favours us."
White's opposing skipper Brett Gilly wasn't interested in the mind games, stating he was just concerned with continuing The Rail's good start to the season.
"It's obviously a big game for us, as it is every time we play them," he said.
"My boys are looking forward to it as I'm sure Lake are.
"From our perspective we just want to continue playing good cricket.
"We've had a couple of good wins. We had a pretty slow start of the season but we've strung a few together. Long may it last.
"We'll be going into Saturday's game looking to win. Hopefully we can keep this momentum going and secure a victory."
In other round seven South Coast one-day fixtures on Saturday, Berry-Shoalhaven Heads battle Bomaderry Tigers at Berry Sports Complex, Shellharbour City play Albion Park Eagles at Tom Willoughby Oval, Bay and Basin Dolphins take on Ex Servos at Sanctuary Point Oval and North Nowra Cambewarra play Kookas at Oval 1.
