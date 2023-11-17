Grand Pacific Homes is celebrating the Best Duplex in NSW Advertising Feature

The team at Grand Pacific Homes picked up two HIA awards for their duplex development at Lighthorse Drive, Woonona. They have now been short-listed for the National Duplex award. Picture supplied

After a nail-biting review of all the duplex submissions at the prestigious HIA Awards ceremony, Grand Pacific Homes picked up two awards for their duplex development at Lighthorse Drive, Woonona.

The HIA (Housing Industry Association) celebrates excellence in the building industry at a state and national level and Grand Pacific Homes is now short-listed for the National Duplex award.

The awards are rigorously judged by a highly experienced team of building experts, evaluating each project based on:

Quality of workmanship Design effectiveness Environmental sustainability Exceptional innovation Visual and market appeal

The team at Grand Pacific Homes is humbled by this achievement and wish to express their deepest thanks to the designer on this project, Adam Roser of South Coast Drafting.

"We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to our trades, many of whom have been with us for over 14 years - their consistent attention to detail and impeccable craftmanship is second to none," they said.

"And of course, a special thank you goes out to our many friends and clients throughout the Illawarra, who have made our work so fulfilling."

Since starting Grand Pacific Homes in 2007, brothers Mark and Clint O'Connor have put their skills and experience to work. Both Mark and Clint started a carpentry and joinery apprenticeship straight out of school.

Mark constantly pushed himself to improve and won the prestigious HIA NSW Apprentice of the Year three years in a row. He takes great pride in overseeing the new builds, ensuring that each home is built to the highest standards of quality.

Clint has become a master in his craft, with a keen eye for detail and a dedication to quality workmanship. He manages the renovation projects, always striving to exceed his clients' expectations.



Clint is passionate about passing skills on to the next generation and offers training to apprentices and young builders. He provides hands-on experience, practical advice, and plenty of support and encouragement to them along the way.

Over the years, Grand Pacific Homes has endured weather turmoil, supply chain issues, COVID related challenges and interest rate rises. Through savvy business management, Mark and Clint have ensured viability into the future, surrounded by a committed team and quality trades that share their passion.



For these brothers, there is no greater pleasure than seeing the legacy they leave behind in the form of beautifully crafted homes all over the Illawarra to be enjoyed by generations to come.

"We are quiet achievers, dedicated to getting the best results for our clients. To be acknowledged as leaders in our industry is a real honour," they said.