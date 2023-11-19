Illawarra Mercury
Sunday, 19 November 2023
Police still investigating Shellharbour pedestrian tunnel crash

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated November 19 2023 - 9:04pm, first published 4:43pm
The pedestrian tunnel near the intersection of Wattle Road and Carrington Street. Picture by Adam McLean
A motorbike rider remains in a serious but stable condition as police continue to investigate the circumstances of a serious crash in a pedestrian tunnel in Shellharbour.

