A motorbike rider remains in a serious but stable condition as police continue to investigate the circumstances of a serious crash in a pedestrian tunnel in Shellharbour.
Emergency services rushed to the scene near the intersection of Wattle Road and Carrington Street about 7.20pm last Friday, November 10 to reports a motorcycle had crashed into the wall of the tunnel.
Paramedics treated the 22-year-old rider at the scene for a facial injury and an arm injury, before he was airlifted to St George Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
His 19-year-old passenger suffered a leg injury and was taken to Wollongong Hospital, also in a serious but stable condition.
The rider remained in St George Hospital on Friday, November 17 but there was no further information available on his passenger's condition.
Police confirmed no charges had been laid and investigations were ongoing.
