Friday, 17 November 2023
Illawarra duo to debut for NSW Pride in Hockey One League

By Tony de Souza
November 17 2023 - 6:15pm
Illawarra players Nathan Ackroyd and Miri Maroney are set to debut for the NSW Pride men's and women's team respectively. Pictures supplied
Illawarra players Nathan Ackroyd and Miri Maroney are set to debut for the NSW Pride men's and women's team respectively in the final Hockey League One round match against Adelaide Fire in Sydney this Saturday.

