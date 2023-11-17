Illawarra duo to debut for NSW Pride in Hockey One League

Illawarra players Nathan Ackroyd and Miri Maroney are set to debut for the NSW Pride men's and women's team respectively in the final Hockey League One round match against Adelaide Fire in Sydney this Saturday.
Albion Park goalkeeper Ackroyd, who has been the second keeper to Sydney's Ash Thomas, was pretty happy to get a game on the weekend.
Thomas has been a standout in the previous rounds to qualify for the finals and this is a great opportunity for Ackroyd to show his talent.
"it's been a long time since I've played at this level," Ackroyd said,
"My goal was to get back, even if it was only for one game.
"It's been enjoyable being around the group and training at a higher level again."
Ackroyd will surely be facing the penalty corner strikes of former club team-mate and former Kookaburra Keiran Govers who is with the Adelaide team and fighting for a finals spot.
Fellow Illawarra Kookaburra Flynn Ogilvie has given this game a miss due to other commitments but the Pride team still boasts locals Blake Govers, captain Jack Hayes, Callum Mackay, Daine Richards and Tom Miotto.
The game will also witness the Govers' brothers facing each other for the first time in opposite ends and perhaps Keiran's last representative hockey game.
Maroney, who has been a key player for her Illawarra premiership-winning club University, will also be out to show her skills in the Pride's women team ably supported by captain and Hockeyroo Maddie Smith and Gerringong Hockeyroo Grace Stewart.
