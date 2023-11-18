Illawarra Mercury
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

How surfing is helping Aiden and other kids with autism

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated November 18 2023 - 1:35pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alina and Raymond Carroll with their teenagers Aiden and Braith, and dog Sunny. Photo by Sylvia Liber
Alina and Raymond Carroll with their teenagers Aiden and Braith, and dog Sunny. Photo by Sylvia Liber

A few years ago, Aiden Carroll's anxiety was so bad that his mum Alina was worried he would never be able to leave his room.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.