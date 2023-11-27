Why the Illawarra has become a hot spot for advanced prostate cancer

Men in the Illawarra are being diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer at more than double the national rate, with the region identified as one of 20 prostate cancer hot spots across Australia.
New data released by the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia - drawn from cancer registries in each state and territory - shows 8.85 per cent of men diagnosed with prostate cancer in the Illawarra are in the late stages of the disease.
This was the highest rate of the 11 identified hot spots in NSW, and the fourth highest in Australia.
The charity's CEO Anne Savage said advanced prostate cancer was that which had spread to other parts of the body, and was harder to treat.
"The Australian average rate of stage four diagnosis is 4.28%, but the rate of stage four diagnosis in the Illawarra is 8.85 per cent, which is significantly higher," she said.
"So more than twice as many men in your region are being diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer than would be considered the average."
She said age, education and access to screening tests contributed to late diagnosis.
"One thing we can say for certain is the best way to avoid a late diagnosis is for men to be more proactive about the PSA blood test for prostate cancer," she said.
"So when men become eligible for that test or at risk of prostate cancer - and that's for men who have a strong family history of the disease or for men who are ageing - it's really important to get the PSA blood test for prostate cancer to diagnose the disease early."
Ms Savage said more research was needed to fully understand why there were hot spots - like the Illawarra - but believed access to essential health services was a significant barrier.
"That access in some regions is more difficult, particularly if you don't have access to a bulk billing GP or if there are other individual barriers to receiving the diagnostic care that you need," she said.
She said biopsy waiting lists or access to specialist services could also create issues with men being diagnosed early.
Ms Savage said her charity was talking to Health Minister Mark Butler about the need for a population wide awareness campaign similar to the campaigns for bowel and breast cancer.
"We know from evidence that 70 per cent of Australians are completely unaware of the guidelines for prostate cancer, and what they need to do to get a PSA test," she said.
"This means they feel completely blindsided by the disease, which then also makes a diagnosis very difficult for men to comprehend."
In some good news, the federal government is listing the drug NUBEQA on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme next month, saving individuals tens of thousands of dollars in treatment costs people people whose prostate cancer has spread to their lymph nodes, bone, lung and liver).
"The listing will benefit around 5000 Australian men every year and save them around $42,000 in prescription costs that they would otherwise per patient," Ms Savage said.
"It's a remarkable listing and one that we certainly advocated very strongly for, because this drug basically starves the cancer cells of the hormones that they need to proliferate.
"It's often used in combination with chemotherapy and then more conventional hormone therapies, so patients will have the opportunity to undergo triple therapy which improves our prospects for extending men's lives when they are diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer."
