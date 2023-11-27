Illawarra Mercury
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Why the Illawarra has become a hot spot for advanced prostate cancer

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
November 27 2023 - 3:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Illawarra is fourth among the regions with the highest rates of advanced prostate cancer in Australia. The disease can be detected with a simple blood test.
The Illawarra is fourth among the regions with the highest rates of advanced prostate cancer in Australia. The disease can be detected with a simple blood test.

Men in the Illawarra are being diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer at more than double the national rate, with the region identified as one of 20 prostate cancer hot spots across Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help