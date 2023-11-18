Illawarra Mercurysport
Sunday, 19 November 2023
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

'Dragons fans are smarter than that': Shen Flanagan confident son Kyle won't cop fan backlash

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
November 19 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane Flanagan (inset) is confident son Kyle will be embraced by Dragons fans. Picture Dragons media
Shane Flanagan (inset) is confident son Kyle will be embraced by Dragons fans. Picture Dragons media

He's set to play a more high-pressure role than initially planned, but Kyle Flanagan's competitive nature ensures he'll have no problem winning over the Dragons faithful.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from sports
'Dragons fans are smarter than that': Flanagan confident son Kyle won't cop fan backlash
Shane Flanagan (inset) is confident son Kyle will be embraced by Dragons fans. Picture Dragons media
Flanagan shapes as Ben Hunt's likely halves partner.
Mitch Jennings
No comments
Trio of Illawarra cricket young guns to represent NSW Country at nationals
Illawarra young guns Bailey Abela, Angus Campbell and Ryan Cattle will represent NSW Country at the U19 National Championships in Albury from November 30 to December 7. Pictures supplied
The U19 National Championships will be held in Albury from November 30 to December 7
Agron Latifi
No comments
UOW chasing UniSport Nationals cricket success in Adelaide
Elijah Hurley will captain the University of Wollongong cricket team at the UniSport Nationals in Adelaide from November 20-24. Picture by Adam McLean
Over 40 university cricket teams from around the country will participate in Adelaide
Agron Latifi
No comments
More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.