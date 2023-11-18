Illawarra Mercurysport
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Home/Sport/Cricket

UOW chasing UniSport Nationals cricket success in Adelaide

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
November 18 2023 - 1:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elijah Hurley will captain the University of Wollongong cricket team at the UniSport Nationals in Adelaide from November 20-24. Picture by Adam McLean
Elijah Hurley will captain the University of Wollongong cricket team at the UniSport Nationals in Adelaide from November 20-24. Picture by Adam McLean

Big things are expected from the University of Wollongong cricket team competing at the UniSport Nationals in Adelaide from November 20-24.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
More from sports
UOW chasing UniSport Nationals cricket success in Adelaide
Elijah Hurley will captain the University of Wollongong cricket team at the UniSport Nationals in Adelaide from November 20-24. Picture by Adam McLean
Over 40 university cricket teams from around the country will participate in Adelaide
Agron Latifi
No comments
'I'm not throwing out five-year plans': Flanagan's vision to restore Dragons powerhouse
Shane Flanagan has hit the ground running since being appointed Dragons coach. Picture: Dragons Media
Flanagan sat down with the Mercury for a wide-ranging chat.
Mitch Jennings
No comments
Illawarra duo to debut for NSW Pride in Hockey One League
Illawarra players Nathan Ackroyd and Miri Maroney are set to debut for the NSW Pride men's and women's team respectively. Pictures supplied
The Govers' brothers Keiran and Blake will also face-off against each other
Tony de Souza
No comments
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.