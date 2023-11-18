Illawarra Mercurysport
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Three Illawarra cricketers to represent NSW Country at U19 National Championships in Albury

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
November 18 2023
Illawarra young guns Bailey Abela, Angus Campbell and Ryan Cattle will represent NSW Country at the U19 National Championships in Albury from November 30 to December 7. Pictures supplied
Run-scoring machine Bailey Abela has been rewarded for his dominant summer with the bat with selection in the male U19 NSW Country squad for the U19 National Championships.

Trio of Illawarra cricket young guns to represent NSW Country at nationals
Illawarra young guns Bailey Abela, Angus Campbell and Ryan Cattle will represent NSW Country at the U19 National Championships in Albury from November 30 to December 7. Pictures supplied
The U19 National Championships will be held in Albury from November 30 to December 7
Agron Latifi
