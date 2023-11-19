Convoy is very close to the heart of Mt Ousley's Debra Lopez.
She was at the foot of the mountain on Sunday morning to watch the bikes and then the trucks come down the hill.
Living close by, it's her regular spot, and a way to repay the help the Illawarra Convoy gave to her son Matt, who was diagnosed with cancer.
"He was in Wollongong Hospital with a rare blood cancer and Convoy was very supportive of him," Debra said.
"He had a little boy called Aiden and they helped him financially while Matt was in hospital. Unfortunately, Matt lost his battle with cancer so we're here today to cheer them all on.
"It's fabulous to see the community come together and support the cause and all these wonderful volunteers. They make life a little bit easier for those who are suffering."
Also at the foot of the mountain was young Jack Veleski, who had saved up for his own electric motorbike - but had it stolen just days earlier.
"Unfortunately someone stole his one on Monday but I've managed to get another one yesterday," his father Luke said.
"I thought let's go and check [Convoy] out today, go see the bikes come down and the people all dressed up.
"When I found another bike he was super stoked and he was asking if he could bring it up here so he could ride with them.
"We thought we'd have an early last night and get up nice and early this morning. I said we'll go get the best spot so we thought right here at the bottom of Mt Ousley is the best spot."
Luke was right about the riders all dressing up - coming down the hill were Santas, Grinches, Teletubbies, Muppets, Supermen and even a few tacos on motorbikes.
They all came down the hill with plenty of waves for those who chose to wait at the bottom of Mt Ousley for their arrival.
Around 15 minutes later the long like of trucks began slowly making their way down the mountain, showing their appreciation to the spectators via more that a few toots of their horns.
Even before the first bike came down Mt Ousley, Convoy had already raised $1.9 million for the Illawarra Community Foundation.
The lead truck Menai Haulage contributed $300,001 to that tally to make it two years in a row that they led the convoy, this time with Nate Deushain, who is battling leukaemia, in the passenger seat.
For the third straight year Coles took out the lead bike honours, raising a huge $252,000.
The convoy ended at Shellharbour Airport and the free Family Fun Day for the first time in four years.
Recent fun day events were affected by COVID and severe weather in recent years, but this time Convoy fans could head to the airport to see performances by Ricki-Lee and Thirsty Merc, alongside local bands Kye's FMX Jam and Eljay's Junkyard Action Show.
Over the 19 years Convoy has been running, it has raised more than $23 million and the Illawarra Community Foundation has provided financial assistance to more than 500 families throughout the Illawarra and South Coast.
The foundation has also contributed more than $4.3 million to the recently completed Wollongong Hospital's Children's Ward redevelopment.
