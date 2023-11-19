Illawarra Mercury
Sunday, 19 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Balgownie secure win over Port Kembla in 2023/24 Cricket Illawarra first grade competition

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated November 19 2023 - 3:06pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shannon Crewdson keeps a close eye on the ball on his way to scoring an important half-century for Balgownie on Saturday. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Shannon Crewdson keeps a close eye on the ball on his way to scoring an important half-century for Balgownie on Saturday. Picture by Sylvia Liber

All-rounder Jamie Fleming has praised the fighting spirit of his Balgownie teammates after they broke through for their inaugural win of the Cricket Illawarra's One-Day competition on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.