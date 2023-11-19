All-rounder Jamie Fleming has praised the fighting spirit of his Balgownie teammates after they broke through for their inaugural win of the Cricket Illawarra's One-Day competition on Saturday.
The Magpies were under strength - missing skipper Dean Watson and experienced batter Adam Berwick - but showed plenty of ticker on their way to securing a 41-run victory over Port Kembla at King George V Oval.
It was Balgownie's first win in three starts this first grade competition and came after they were hammered by University just seven days earlier.
'Bally' were sent into bat on Saturday and responded by scoring 9/217 from their 50 overs, with Shannon Crewdson top-scoring (57) and Fleming was next best with 43. In reply, Port had looked on track to chase down their total before losing their last three wickets swiftly to be bundled out for 176.
Hamza Maqbool led their innings with 52, while Kody Locke and Kody Freeman took three wickets apiece.
"I think it was a matter of everyone chipping in, we had some good fielding performances and took some good catches. We also had a few good performances with the bat and I think there were three or four people who took more than two wickets," Fleming - who took 2/42 on Saturday - said.
"We're just being ripped apart by injuries at the moment, Dean is out for five or six weeks with a broken jaw and Adam was out with a back problem. They're two guys that have been clinical for our club for the last five or six years, helping us win trophies.
"It's tough when you lose two of your most experienced players, but we're hanging in there."
Elsewhere, Wollongong and Keira continue to set the tone in this competition after both sides recorded comprehensive wins on Saturday.
Callum Dodds scored an impressive run-a-ball 124 to set up the Lighthouse Keepers' 115-run victory over Illawarra Passionate Cricketers Club at North Dalton Park; while Ryan and Blake Cattle combined for seven wickets as the Lions cruised to a six-wicket win over Dapto at Keira Village Park.
Corrimal also claimed a six-wicket win over Northern Districts at Hollymount Park and University beat Wests by 92 runs at Figtree Oval.
